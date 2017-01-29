NEWS

Bee happy

January 27, 2017

thumb

Iola mayor Joel Wicoff presents the top trophy to this year’s Allen County Spelling Bee grand champion, Iola middle-schooler Audrey Coltrane. A perennial top contestant at previous bees,  Coltrane’s winning word on Friday was “holocaust.” Among the... [More]

Royalty

January 27, 2017

thumb

Iola High School’s Isaiah Fawson and Taylor Stout were crowned 2016 Winter Homecoming King and Queen Friday, following the Fillies’ and Mustangs’ basketball games against Chanute. Iola’s girls won, 46-33, while the boys fell short, 53-49.  p.p1 {margin:... [More]

ACC to host speaker on date rape

January 27, 2017

thumb

Katie Koestner, one of the country’s foremost advocates for sexual assault victims, will be at Allen Community College Tuesday evening to speak about date rape. Koestner, who gained national prominence in 1991 when she appeared on the cover of Time Magazine as a date rape... [More]

More News

SPORTS

Mustangs stumble

by RICHARD LUKEN The Iola Register | January 27, 2017

thumb

Everything went right early on for Iola High’s boys, in particular senior Isaiah Fawson. Fawson scored Iola’s first 13 points of the game, outscoring visiting Chanute 13-7 in the process. And even as his scoring pace slowed, his teammates stepped up to continue... [More]

Fillies soar over Chanute

by RICHARD LUKEN The Iola Register | January 27, 2017

thumb

Iola High’s girls found their offensive groove on occasion Friday. Their defense, meanwhile, was stout from start to finish. The Fillies’ 46-33 win over visiting Chanute — Iola’s second straight — give head coach Becky Carlson plenty of reasons... [More]

More Sports

AP Video

OPINIONS

Keep focus on future, not the past (At Week's End)

by BOB JOHNSON The Iola Register | January 27, 2017

thumb

A friend mentioned he wanted to write a letter to the Register, to take issue with a decision made by Iola’s council. It is his right, I allowed, but recommended he rethink the proposal. Long ago Emerson Lynn Jr., who held sway over Register editorial pages for half a... [More]

More Opinions

Subscribe or Renew
Chronicles of Allen County
Register Online Edition