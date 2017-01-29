NEWS
Bee happy
Iola mayor Joel Wicoff presents the top trophy to this year’s Allen County Spelling Bee grand champion, Iola middle-schooler Audrey Coltrane. A perennial top contestant at previous bees, Coltrane’s winning word on Friday was “holocaust.” Among the... [More]
Royalty
Iola High School’s Isaiah Fawson and Taylor Stout were crowned 2016 Winter Homecoming King and Queen Friday, following the Fillies’ and Mustangs’ basketball games against Chanute. Iola’s girls won, 46-33, while the boys fell short, 53-49. p.p1 {margin:... [More]
ACC to host speaker on date rape
Katie Koestner, one of the country’s foremost advocates for sexual assault victims, will be at Allen Community College Tuesday evening to speak about date rape. Koestner, who gained national prominence in 1991 when she appeared on the cover of Time Magazine as a date rape... [More]
More News
SPORTS
Mustangs stumble
Everything went right early on for Iola High’s boys, in particular senior Isaiah Fawson. Fawson scored Iola’s first 13 points of the game, outscoring visiting Chanute 13-7 in the process. And even as his scoring pace slowed, his teammates stepped up to continue... [More]
Fillies soar over Chanute
Iola High’s girls found their offensive groove on occasion Friday. Their defense, meanwhile, was stout from start to finish. The Fillies’ 46-33 win over visiting Chanute — Iola’s second straight — give head coach Becky Carlson plenty of reasons... [More]
More Sports
- Mustangs stumble
- Fillies soar over Chanute
- MESSAGE RECEIVED: Early benching leads to Red Devil win
- Red Devils can’t overcome first half struggles against Trojans
- SIGNATURE WIN: Wildcats pick up big win over BluJays
- Cubs continue winning ways on the road
- Allen duo signs to run together two more years
- Wildcats bounce back from first loss with lop-sided victory
AP Video
OPINIONS
Keep focus on future, not the past (At Week's End)
A friend mentioned he wanted to write a letter to the Register, to take issue with a decision made by Iola’s council. It is his right, I allowed, but recommended he rethink the proposal. Long ago Emerson Lynn Jr., who held sway over Register editorial pages for half a... [More]
More Opinions
- Keep focus on future, not the past (At Week's End)
- Overcoming the fear of getting involved (column)
- Demand transfer loss is huge for counties, cities
- Letters to the Editor - 1/25/17
- Letter to the editor — Jan. 24, 2017
- School vouchers would be painful to public sphere
- Marches of hope
- Letters to the Editor - 1/23/17