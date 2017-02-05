NEWS

Critical time for U.S. ag; economist addresses farm crowd

February 3, 2017

A rapt crowd of nearly 200, mostly farmers or those so associated, hung onto every word Monday night when Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh, legendary agricultural economist at KSU, gave his two cents on the 2018 farm bill. Southwind Extension Service and Allen County banks sponsored the... [More]

What’s next for downtown? Tuesday meeting will examine square’s potential

by RICHARD LUKEN The Iola Register | February 3, 2017

Any way you stack it, Iola’s downtown business district is at a crossroads. With long-time merchants such as Town & Country, Ulrich Furniture and McGinty-Whitworth shutting their doors, it leaves the downtown square with some “high-profile vacancies,” David... [More]

Man sentenced for child sex crimes

February 3, 2017

A Wichita man will spend the next 22 years in prison for child sex crimes. Alan Lee Greer, 33, was handed the sentence Friday by Allen County District Judge Daniel Creitz. In ordering the sentence, Creitz took the rare step of rejecting recommendations spelled out in Greer’s... [More]

SPORTS

Fillies can't get over the hump at Burlington

by JON DYKSTRA The Iola Register | February 3, 2017

BURLINGTON — The Iola Fillies’ made that all too familiar journey to Burlington on Friday night and as has been their recent history with the Wildcats, they hung in the game the whole way, but the firepower of the state’s No. 8 ranked team was too much to overcome,... [More]

Iola’s up-and-down play persists

by JON DYKSTRA The Iola Register | February 3, 2017

BURLINGTON — Friday’s 66-58 loss in Burlington was a microcosm on the Mustangs’ entire season thus far.Early in the game, it appeared Iola would have a great shot of knocking off the No. 7 ranked Wildcats.Iola was getting the ball inside to its talented post... [More]

OPINIONS

Cut to the chase for Court seat

February 2, 2017

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York is insistent that Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to fill the seat vacated by the death, a year ago this month, of Associate Judge Antonin Scalia require 60 votes. That’s the magic number to preclude a filibuster.With... [More]

