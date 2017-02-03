NEWS

Critical time for U.S. ag; economist addresses farm crowd

February 3, 2017

A rapt crowd of nearly 200, mostly farmers or those so associated, hung onto every word Monday night when Dr. Barry Flinchbaugh, legendary agricultural economist at KSU, gave his two cents on the 2018 farm bill. Southwind Extension Service and Allen County banks sponsored the... [More]

What’s next for downtown? Tuesday meeting will examine square’s potential

by RICHARD LUKEN The Iola Register | February 3, 2017

Any way you stack it, Iola’s downtown business district is at a crossroads. With long-time merchants such as Town & Country, Ulrich Furniture and McGinty-Whitworth shutting their doors, it leaves the downtown square with some “high-profile vacancies,” David... [More]

Man sentenced for child sex crimes

February 3, 2017

A Wichita man will spend the next 22 years in prison for child sex crimes. Alan Lee Greer, 33, was handed the sentence Friday by Allen County District Judge Daniel Creitz. In ordering the sentence, Creitz took the rare step of rejecting recommendations spelled out in Greer’s... [More]

SPORTS

Mustangs honor senior duo in final home duals

by JON DYKSTRA The Iola Register | February 3, 2017

Mustang seniors Colton Toney and Tavon Blazek have accomplished a lot in their wrestling careers and on Thursday the duo was honored in front of their home crowd as they took the mat in Iola for the final time. Both Blazek and Toney qualified for the state tournament last season... [More]

BEARING DOWN: Red Devils knock off Grizzlies at home

by JON DYKSTRA The Iola Register | February 2, 2017

The Allen Community College men’s basketball team needed a win on Wednesday night and faced a tough task with Butler Community College coming to Iola, but behind two of their more experienced players, the Red Devils were able to find a way to beat the Grizzlies, 85-76.Sophomore... [More]

OPINIONS

Cut to the chase for Court seat

February 2, 2017

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York is insistent that Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to fill the seat vacated by the death, a year ago this month, of Associate Judge Antonin Scalia require 60 votes. That’s the magic number to preclude a filibuster.With... [More]

