The Allen Community College men’s team has proven this season that they can play with anyone, but Saturday’s 95-82 loss to Hutchinson Community College — the nation’s No. 2 ranked team — ended up just becoming another near miss.The undefeated Blue... [More]

The nation’s No. 8 team was able to flex its muscle on Saturday at the expense of the Allen Community College women’s basketball team.Hutchinson Community College topped Allen 89-57 in Iola.“They are a very, very good team and I think they are one of the best,... [More]