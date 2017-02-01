NEWS

Flu cases fill hospital An uptick in flu cases, Influenza A and B, and respiratory infections have given Allen County Regional Hospital a more typical start to the new year, CEO Tony Thompson told county commissioners Tuesday. "We're full," Thompson said, in answer to a question about...

Katie's story: Speaker tells how date led to rape Katie Koestner admitted at the start she remains shy, and somewhat uncomfortable speaking in front of crowds. Despite more than 25 years in the national limelight, she remains the same soft-spoken girl who dreamt of being everything from a ballerina to an Air Force pilot, that...

Opie's coming to Humboldt HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Mayor Nobby Davis and wife Terra will open a restaurant here in June. The have operated Opie's Pizza and Grill in Chanute since 2000, and will open a restaurant of the same name in downtown Humboldt. "We'll continue to operate Opie's...

