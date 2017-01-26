NEWS

Wind farm meeting Thursday An updated version of a proposed agreement that would permit wind farms in Allen County will be discussed at a meeting of the Allen County Planning Commission Thursday evening, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting, open to the public, will be in the assembly room on the basement floor... [More]

Engineer: Costly renovations needed Jacob Hurla of 360 Energy Engineers — a Lawrence-based engineering firm — appeared with his colleagues before the USD 257 board of education on Monday. “I know you guys dealt with a school bond issue a few years ago,” said Hurla, understating an issue... [More]

Lifesavers in training Above from left, Jessica Quinhones and Dimity and John Lowell review the proper way to administer chest compressions Tuesday if a patient requires CPR during a CPR and first aid class at the Iola Public Library. The class was co-sponsored by SEK-CAP and the library as a means... [More]

