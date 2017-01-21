NEWS
Mill Power — Plant serves at outlet for non-GMO soybean producers
MORAN — Things are changing quickly at what used to be the old Klein Tools plan north of Moran. Sometime by early February, Elliott Protein & Oil’s newest apparatus, a state-of-the-art soybean extruder — an Insta-Pro Press — will be online. Shortly... [More]
McKinley boosts playground security system
After a recent spate of vandalism at McKinley Elementary School, the district has installed multiple high-tech security cameras at strategic points around the kindergarten campus. On the first day of Thanksgiving break, McKinley principal Angie Linn received a call from the... [More]
Murder suspect appears
Brandon Callahan, 34, accused of murdering his mother, Lucretia, in their Iola home Tuesday, made his first appearance in court Friday. Magistrate Judge Tod Davis confirmed Callahan’s $1 million bond and scheduled a status hearing for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Davis said he... [More]
More News
- Mill Power — Plant serves at outlet for non-GMO soybean producers
- McKinley boosts playground security system
- Murder suspect appears
- ACMAT town hall meeting Tuesday
- Murder charge filed in Iola woman’s death: Son accused
- Suspect in custody after local killing
- County OKs Fair Board request
- Mildred’s 100th in focus
SPORTS
Independence rallies past Mustangs
BURLINGTON — The sharp-shooting abilities of Iola seniors Ben Cooper and Isaiah Fawson were the driving force for Iola early in a Burlington Invitational semifinal against Independence. Unfortunately it was a freshman from Independence who controlled the rest of the game.... [More]
Amazing Rayce: Hoepker drops school-record 51 points in Cubs’ victory (MV boys and girls play)
PLEASANTON — Humboldt coach David Taylor was most happy with Rayce Hoepker in the closing minutes of the second quarter of Thursday’s 69-24 victory over Oswego in the semifinals of the Pleasanton Tournament. Was the excitement for one of the nine three-pointers that... [More]
More Sports
- Independence rallies past Mustangs
- Amazing Rayce: Hoepker drops school-record 51 points in Cubs’ victory (MV boys and girls play)
- Fillies can’t find offense in loss
- Cubs rally for semifinal win
- INTERSTATE RIVALS: Northeast, Crest battle in Missouri
- Ponies struggle against rival Eagles at home
- Lancers fall against 3A squad
- Red Devil men notch upset
AP Video
OPINIONS
Warmth encourages armadillos (At Week's End)
For years the slug was the signature animal of this weekly journey through time. As of today my favorite non-human is the armadillo, in concession to global warming, as well as because the armored creature is a survivor, having been around since early in the Cenozoic Period... [More]
More Opinions
- Warmth encourages armadillos (At Week's End)
- The beauty of print (Column)
- Give opponents chance to have a say on guns
- Letters to the Editor - 1/19/17
- College isn’t for everyone
- Joining together could bring about more development
- What’s at hand should be focus in DC, Kansas
- Letters to the Editor - 1/16/17