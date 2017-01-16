NEWS

GROWING TO THE SOUTH Editor’s note: Chanute is abuzz with the upcoming opening of a new travel plaza, a new plant that builds components for military and civilian aircraft, added shopping destinations.Today and Tuesday, the Register will look at Chanute’s future, and how it relates to... [More]

King service tonight The Rev. Linda Whitworth-Reed will deliver the message tonight at 7 p.m. at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony at Iola’s Wesley United Methodist Church.The public is invited.

Humanity House takes over helpline In the spring of 2015, a group of local volunteers created a helpline intended to connect needy residents with the vast — but often confusing — network of resources available in Allen County. By dialing 620-228-5110, the caller would reach one of five or six volunteers... [More]

