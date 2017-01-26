NEWS
Wind farm meeting Thursday
An updated version of a proposed agreement that would permit wind farms in Allen County will be discussed at a meeting of the Allen County Planning Commission Thursday evening, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting, open to the public, will be in the assembly room on the basement floor... [More]
Engineer: Costly renovations needed
Jacob Hurla of 360 Energy Engineers — a Lawrence-based engineering firm — appeared with his colleagues before the USD 257 board of education on Monday. “I know you guys dealt with a school bond issue a few years ago,” said Hurla, understating an issue... [More]
Lifesavers in training
Above from left, Jessica Quinhones and Dimity and John Lowell review the proper way to administer chest compressions Tuesday if a patient requires CPR during a CPR and first aid class at the Iola Public Library. The class was co-sponsored by SEK-CAP and the library as a means... [More]
SPORTS
SIGNATURE WIN: Wildcats pick up big win over BluJays
YATES CENTER — The Wildcats girls basketball team had two wins entering Tuesday’s home game against Pleasanton, but with both those victories coming against a win-less Altoona-Midway squad, Yates Center was still looking for a victory to announce their arrival into... [More]
Cubs continue winning ways on the road
LEON — Rayce Hoepker was pretty quiet — by Rayce Hoepker standards — on Tuesday night against Leon-Bluestem. That is, until the fourth quarter, when the Cubs turned to their star to help seal the win.Hoepker lived at the free throw line in the fourth quarter... [More]
OPINIONS
Demand transfer loss is huge for counties, cities
Sometimes what is obvious and draws public attention doesn’t tell the full story. So it is with the state budget for fiscal 2018, starting July 1.In his budget proposal Gov. Sam Brownback recommended once again transferring from the Kansas Department of Transportation funding... [More]