GROWING TO THE SOUTH
Editor’s note: Chanute is abuzz with the upcoming opening of a new travel plaza, a new plant that builds components for military and civilian aircraft, added shopping destinations.Today and Tuesday, the Register will look at Chanute’s future, and how it relates to... [More]
King service tonight
The Rev. Linda Whitworth-Reed will deliver the message tonight at 7 p.m. at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony at Iola’s Wesley United Methodist Church.The public is invited.
Humanity House takes over helpline
In the spring of 2015, a group of local volunteers created a helpline intended to connect needy residents with the vast — but often confusing — network of resources available in Allen County. By dialing 620-228-5110, the caller would reach one of five or six volunteers... [More]
Humboldt girls lose in Galesburg
GALESBURG — The Humboldt Middle School varsity girls lost 27-24 in Galesburg on Thursday, but the game wasn’t without positives for Cubs’ coach Scott Brady. “This was without question the best we have played this year,” Brady said. “Galesburg... [More]
Beavers roll past Red Devils
Friday the 13th proved unlucky for the Red Devil women’s basketball team against Pratt Community College.The Beavers were able to jump out to a 41-19 first half lead and cruised to a 71-54 win.Allen Community College coach Todd Buchanan was very frustrated with his team’s... [More]
What’s at hand should be focus in DC, Kansas
Caitlin Huey-Burns, a columnist who dwells on politics, recently had some thoughts on Democrats’ approach to the next four years, taking advantage of confirmation hearings for president-elect Trump’s cabinet appointees to make political hay.She wrote:“Democrats... [More]
