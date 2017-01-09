NEWS
Appreciating the colors
Iola’s 891st Engineer Battalion of the Kansas National Guard presented the colors before Saturday’s Allen Community College men’s basketball game against Hutchinson. Pictured, from left to right, Sean Ryan, Chris Dunn, Michael Semrad and Caleb Nitcher. The special... [More]
For the birds
Bradyn Jones, left, a fifth-grader at Iola Middle School, aids McKinley Elementary School kindergartner Henry Kramer as they prepare an acorn bird feeder Friday as part of the fifth-grade’s monthly visit to McKinley. Students learned about winter activities, Kansas history... [More]
Council eyes meeting change
Iola City Council members will discuss Monday whether they should meet on different nights of the month. In November, the Council was approached by Iolan Larry Walden, who noted the city’s regular meeting nights — the second and fourth Mondays of the month —... [More]
SPORTS
‘TOE TO TOE’: Red Devils hang tough, but fall to nation’s No. 2 ranked squad
The Allen Community College men’s team has proven this season that they can play with anyone, but Saturday’s 95-82 loss to Hutchinson Community College — the nation’s No. 2 ranked team — ended up just becoming another near miss.The undefeated Blue... [More]
Blue Dragons put away Red Devils
The nation’s No. 8 team was able to flex its muscle on Saturday at the expense of the Allen Community College women’s basketball team.Hutchinson Community College topped Allen 89-57 in Iola.“They are a very, very good team and I think they are one of the best,... [More]
OPINIONS
Solutions of murders may be unlikely now (At Week's End)
Let’s talk a little bit about crime and punishment. PART 1. Earlier this week I read a book that documents the intriguing but gruesome story of how a town bully was gunned down on the main street of Skidmore, Mo. No one has been charged, 35 years later. Ken... [More]