Flu cases fill hospital

by BOB JOHNSON The Iola Register | February 1, 2017

An uptick in flu cases, Influenza A and B, and respiratory infections have given Allen County Regional Hospital a more typical start to the new year, CEO Tony Thompson told county commissioners Tuesday. “We’re full,” Thompson said, in answer to a question about... [More]

Katie's story: Speaker tells how date led to rape

by RICHARD LUKEN The Iola Register | February 1, 2017

Katie Koestner admitted at the start she remains shy, and somewhat uncomfortable speaking in front of crowds. Despite more than 25 years in the national limelight, she remains the same soft-spoken girl who dreamt of being everything from a ballerina to an Air Force pilot, that... [More]

Opie’s coming to Humboldt

February 1, 2017

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Mayor Nobby Davis and wife Terra will open a restaurant here in June. The have operated Opie’s Pizza and Grill in Chanute since 2000, and will open a restaurant of the same name in downtown Humboldt. “We’ll continue to operate Opie’s... [More]

Mustangs slip past Chargers to keep pace in the Pioneer

by JON DYKSTRA The Iola Register | February 1, 2017

CARBONDALE — The Iola Mustangs needed a pick-me-up. As the third quarter inched near a close, they were behind Santa Fe Trail 31-27 on Tuesday night in Carbondale. That’s when Isaiah Fawson came to the rescue, guiding Iola to a 56-51 win. The senior guard had been... [More]

Fillies overcome offensive woes to pick up road victory

by JON DYKSTRA The Iola Register | February 1, 2017

CARBONDALE — Every game isn’t going to be a work of art and Iola coach Becky Carlson likely won’t be making any highlight tapes based on Tuesday’s 28-26 win over Santa Fe Trail. However, the key word in the previous statement is “win” and... [More]

OPINIONS

Terminology crucial in tax comparisons

February 1, 2017

Except for those who deal with the numbers on a frequent basis, how property taxes are figured can be complicated.The process contains two main components: appraised value, often called market value of a property because it generally is what a house would be expected to fetch... [More]

