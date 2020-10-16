4-H City Slickers convene

The monthly meeting of the City Slickers 4-H Club was called to order by President Carly Dreher on Oct. 11 at Jeff & Carla Nemecek’s house.

Roll call was answered with Halloween plans from 15 members, 4 guests and 1 community leader. The pledge of allegiance and 4-H Pledge were led by Rohan and Moira Springer. The club sang “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” also led by Moira Springer.

The community leader, Robbie Grisier, reminded everyone that 4-H open enrollment is occurring now until December 1. He congratulated everyone in the club for turning in their Member In Good Standing record books and thanked those who helped pick up cardboard for the Rotary Club. It was announced that Officer Training is Oct. 25 at Marmaton Valley High School in Moran and the 4-H Achievement Banquet would be held at Humboldt High School on Nov. 4.