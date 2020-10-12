A look back in back – October 1950

The members of Boy Scout troops number 53, 55 and 56 are circulating Crusade for Freedom petitions throughout Iola today and will continue to do so throughout the week. Crusade for Freedom is a nationwide movement to sponsor radio broadcasts to Russia and other dictatorships, carrying the message of democracy to the inhabitants of those nations.

*****

HUMBOLDT — The entire student body of the Humboldt public schools will undergo a dental examination Tuesday, according to John W. Gilbaugh, superintendent of schools. A report will be furnished to parents and the family dentist will be furnished a certificate to sign indicating that the dental defects have been corrected. There will be no charge for the examination.