A Look Back in Time – 1950

Richard Cook, a graduate of the University of Kansas school of pharmacy, will join his father, Gene, in the operation of Cook’s Rexall Pharmacy on the west side of the square.

*****

The widening of U.S. 59 from 18 to 22 feet from Iola to Humboldt got started this week. Today workmen are laying strips of a hot asphaltic mix, two feet wide, on each side of the old concrete pavement. The project includes the new approach to the Santa Fe viaduct, the new sweeping curve about a mile south of the viaduct, eliminating three former right angle turns, and a new approach to and through Humboldt.