A look back in time – June 1960

June 1960

The familiar pealing of the bell on the old courthouse clock may reverberate over Iola again tonight. The clock is in its new ground-level case on the south side of the courthouse lawn and may be telling time before sunset. This will complete the project started 18 or more months ago by the Allen County Historical Society to save the clock which topped the old courthouse tower for over 50 years and was visible for several miles in each direction.

