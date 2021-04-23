A look back in time – April 1901

Register National News

Mrs. Carrie Nation announced in Wichita today that she will not accept bond tomorrow at her hearing, but will go back to her old cell in the county jail. After she has served out her time she will renew her saloon smashing crusade, this time to include cigar store. During her trip through the business district today large crowds followed her everywhere and several detectives from police headquarters were on her trail. She wore a new silk dress, and several persons accused her of “putting on style.” This enraged her so that she threw away her silk shawl.

