A look back in time – April 1961

Ralph Bass, Iola High School senior, has been accepted to attend the Naval academy at Annapolis after completion of a nine-month course in an Academy-sponsored prep school near the academy. Bass had been recruited because of his record on the football field at IHS and was given the choice of starting the academy without the prep school but was told he would find it easier to keep up with his studies and play football if he took the nine-month course, which he decided to do. Bass was a three-year starter for the Mustangs and was named to the All-Southeast Kansas League team and several all-state teams.

*****

Two Iola businesses are in the midst of construction which will increase the capacities of their operations. At Service Grain and Fertilizer, located just east of the IMP plant, a new warehouse, to be used for storage of bagged feed, chemicals and fertilizers is nearing completion. The building, 36 by 48 feet, should be in use by the middle of the month. At Mr. Pizza, located half a mile north of Iola on U.S. 169, Harold Erbert, owner, is more than doubling the size of the restaurant. He said he will have two complete dining rooms and a larger kitchen.