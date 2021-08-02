A look back in time – August 1961

The Kansas Elks baseball tournament opens at Riverside Park in Iola Saturday. It’s hard to recall when Iola ever has been host to any kind of a state tournament, so in that respect the Elks project is quite an event. The public is invited to attend the eight games that will be played here Saturday and Sunday. There will be no admission charge. A small army of Elks will assist Dean Tweedy, state baseball committee chairman and Russell Henderson, state tournament chairman, in managing the tournament.

*****

Still agog and a little stunned today. Iola swept the Kansas Elks tournament and emerged champion without allowing an opponent a single run. Saturday the Iola Elks defeated Abilene 2-0, Larry McCord pitched a no-hitter. Sunday afternoon, Iola turned back Great Bend, 1-0. McCord allowed one hit. Sunday night the game started at about 9:45 and ended about 11:45. Iola downed Salina 6-0 and Luttrell allowed two hits. That was it! Howard Shinn was manager of the Iola team. Lockwood Lacy and Charles Gray were baseline coaches. Iola umpiring was done by John Bass, Jim Shinn and Frank Masterson.