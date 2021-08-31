A look back in time – August 1961

Enrollment at Iola Junior College has zoomed from 155 to 230 in the last year. Iola’s school population will be higher in all brackets, according to Ennor Horine, superintendent of schools. Finding room and teachers for the influx of students will be a problem, he added. Today’s enrollment figures are: senior high school, 385; junior high, 427; Jefferson, 358; Lincoln, 331; McKinley, 207, special education, 12. The total increase for the elementary and secondary schools is 124.

This weekend will be the last for the Bowling Palace on the north side of the square, long one of Iola’s favorite recreation centers. Tuesday the business will be closed and workmen will begin removing the lanes preparatory to moving them to the new structure now being erected on North State Street north of the Santa Fe tracks. Iola Bowl will have 12 lanes and have ample space to add four more if needed, said Gerald Wright, manager.