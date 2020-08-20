A look back in time – August 1975

August 1975

The Meals-on-Wheels program, now in its third year in Allen County, will be expanded to serve daily meals to more local senior citizens, thanks to a 1-mill levy passed by county voters on July 22. The levy will generate nearly $44,000 and half of the financing will be used for the meal program and bus transportation. The present program receives Southeast Kansas Community Action Program funding to serve 10 people in Iola, 10 in Gas City and LaHarpe combined, and four people in Moran and Humboldt. However, 24 Iolans are now being served through the Meals-on-Wheels program. Donations from the community and 25 cents from participants help meet the extra cost for each meal. There are presently 10 to 15 on the waiting list. The levy funding hopefully will expand the program to serve 50 Iolans, Peggy Wallace, Allen County outreach coordinator, said.

*****