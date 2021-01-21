A look back in time – January 1960

In order to assist the Iola Police Dept. in the recovery of stolen or lost bikes and encourage observance of traffic rules by bicycle riders, bicycles licenses will be sold at 25 cents each, and reflective Scotch tape will be applied to every bicycle in Iola under the supervision of Everett Shepherd, police chief. The department begins the campaign at St. John’s School and will continue at the other elementary schools.

*****

You can help keep Iola’s business district free of trash by using the new litter boxes installed about the square Friday and Saturday. Two wind-proof, gleaming white metal containers have been anchored to light posts on each side of the square and near the Iola Theater and the Security and Loan Building to hold empty sacks, cigarette packs, chewing gum wrappers, etc.