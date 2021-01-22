A look back in time – January 1971

An automobile dealership which had been owned and operated by Bud White and then his son, Dick White, for 55 years in Iola was sold yesterday to John Edwards, a Chevrolet district manager from Joplin.
*****
Sgt. Timothy Boyd, son of Mrs. and Mrs. Paul Boyd, 506 E. Jackson, has been awarded an Air Medal and a Bronze Star for his performance during combat operations with the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 during combat in support of the Republic of Vietnam against insurgent communist (Viet Cong) forces.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.