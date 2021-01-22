Menu Search Log in

A look back in time – January 1971

50 Years Ago

January 22, 2021 - 2:12 PM

An automobile dealership which had been owned and operated by Bud White and then his son, Dick White, for 55 years in Iola was sold yesterday to John Edwards, a Chevrolet district manager from Joplin.

*****

Sgt. Timothy Boyd, son of Mrs. and Mrs. Paul Boyd, 506 E. Jackson, has been awarded an Air Medal and a Bronze Star for his performance during combat operations with the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 463 during combat in support of the Republic of Vietnam against insurgent communist (Viet Cong) forces.

