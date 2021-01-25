A look back in time – January 1975

Betty Bland, Allen County treasurer, is pictured with a card of adhesive-backed 1976 decals which will be added to license plates for registration for the upcoming year. Kansans no longer will buy plates each year, just once each five years as the decals will be used for updating.

*****

City officials said today that Little Bassola is covered with about five inches of ice and it will be opened for ice skating tonight. Lights at the city park will be turned on and wood will be provided for a fire.