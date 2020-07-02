A look back in time – July 1990

Iola area residents have responded to a fund-raising drive to improve the life of an Iola boy. The $10,000 goal has been surpassed to buy an electric wheelchair for Danny Morris, a 14-year-old with cerebral palsy. The wheelchair has a computer with a voice synthesizer which Morris activates by using a switch under his chin to select messages from a scanning display.
*****
Roy Owens, plant manager of Monarch Cement Co. in Humboldt, wants to learn whether old automobile tires and scrap wood pallets can be burned to heat the plant’s kilns and landfill operators and tire dealers are lining up to provide them.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives