A look back in time – July 1990

Iola area residents have responded to a fund-raising drive to improve the life of an Iola boy. The $10,000 goal has been surpassed to buy an electric wheelchair for Danny Morris, a 14-year-old with cerebral palsy. The wheelchair has a computer with a voice synthesizer which Morris activates by using a switch under his chin to select messages from a scanning display.

*****

Roy Owens, plant manager of Monarch Cement Co. in Humboldt, wants to learn whether old automobile tires and scrap wood pallets can be burned to heat the plant’s kilns and landfill operators and tire dealers are lining up to provide them.