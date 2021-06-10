A look back in time – June 1951

The Korean War, which opened a year ago today, has cost the lives of three men from this immediate vicinity and many others have been wounded on its battlefield. Among those involved were Col. Robert L. Thompson, jr., who served as information officer for the eighth Army. He was on the battlefield for nearly eight months. First Lt. Jack Kelley was with the 10th Corps and participated in heavy fighting in nearly every phase of the conflict. Within 20 days of the start of hostilities, two men were fatally wounded. Cpl. Robert Calahan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Calahan, Colony, was fatally wounded July 14. On July 20, Pvt. Elmer E. Norvell, son of Mrs. Ferd Sellman, LaHarpe, was fatally wounded. His step-brother, Sgt. Eugene Sellman, was also wounded in action and has recovered. Cpl. Fred Walters, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Walters, was mortally wounded on April 29. Others who have been wounded include Cpl. Levi Beaver, Pfc. Johnny Britt, Pfc. William Brown, Sgt. lst Class Willard J. Cotton, Pfc. Dallas Earl, Cpl. Curtis Jeffers, Pfc. Christie Kaufman, Cpl. Donald E. Miner, and Ernest Webb, Jr.