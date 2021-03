Dr. C.W. Jackson, veterinarian, who has had his office at 422 S. Sycamore for the past several years, is opening an office at 115 W. Madison, near the Iola fire station. Dr. Daniel Pardee and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Mayes will be associated with him.

*****

Allen County is the state’s leading flax producer in 1950, in a poor season because of excess summer moisture.