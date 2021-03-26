A look back in time – March 1991

Iola will sponsor a Community Development Grant application for Tramec Corporation for a low-interest $200,000 loan for product development. Tramec was established in late 1990 with the merger of three companies, Hose America, Trade America and Tank America, which were founded in the mid 1980s.

Don Bain, superintendent of USD 257 schools, has been selected as recipient of the 1991 Clyde U. Phillips Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor given by the School of Education at Pittsburg State University.