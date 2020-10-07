A look back in time – October 1970

City commissioners accepted a bid of $25,575 for the Memorial Hall site from H. A. Joiner and Associates of Wichita, completing the formalities required to permit the building to be razed and construction of an apartment complex for the elderly poor to begin.

*****

The Lehigh Cement Plant in Iola will cease production on Friday, Oct. 16 and all but a handful of employees will be discharged by the end of next week, Hallet Guth, plant manager, told the Register. Guth said he was informed today, Oct. 12, that the Iola plant and two others in the shrinking Lehigh chain were being closed because they are old and less profitable than larger, more modern facilities. Today’s announcement means that 65 additional Lehigh employees will lose their jobs. Earlier in the year the plant cut back from 110 to 65 workers. Guth said he hadn’t been told what the termination benefits would be. The Iola plant was built in 1900.