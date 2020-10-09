A look back in time – October 1990

Jean Barber was nominated to fill a vacancy on the Allen County Commission created by the resignation of Bob Huskey.
*****
Workers from SeKan Asphalt of Gas have begun construction on what will be a Taco Bell, Blockbuster Video and Pizza Hut complex along North State Street, according to Larry Macha, SeKan owner.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives