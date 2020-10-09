Menu Search Log in

A look back in time – October 1990

25 Years Ago

Community

October 9, 2020 - 11:59 AM

Jean Barber was nominated to fill a vacancy on the Allen County Commission created by the resignation of Bob Huskey.

*****

Workers from SeKan Asphalt of Gas have begun construction on what will be a Taco Bell, Blockbuster Video and Pizza Hut complex along North State Street, according to Larry Macha, SeKan owner.

