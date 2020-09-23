Menu Search Log in

A look back in time – September 1985

35 Years Ago

Community

September 23, 2020 - 8:57 AM

The iconic clock on the Allen County courthouse lawn, when it still stood atop the courthouse, was once ground to a halt by the force of the blast from dynamite deposited by Charley Melvin. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Bill Burcham, owner of Self Service Grocery Store, as he locks the door on the store tonight will be ending 50 years in the food industry. He looks forward to spending time on other interests such as traveling with his wife, Doris, stamp and coin collecting, woodworking, and cooking.

*****

Allen County commissioners addressed their concerns and the concerns of George Jones, road and bridge superintendent, about the frequency and costs of damaged or stolen road signs in the county. Jones noted that removing signs was a “very real safety hazard, one that could cost someone their life.” He also said that the cost to taxpayers was around $100 for each sign replacement. Costs include the prices of the sign, post, hardware and labor.

Related
May 20, 2019
October 26, 2018
January 3, 2018
May 12, 2010
Trending