A look back in time – September 1985

Bill Burcham, owner of Self Service Grocery Store, as he locks the door on the store tonight will be ending 50 years in the food industry. He looks forward to spending time on other interests such as traveling with his wife, Doris, stamp and coin collecting, woodworking, and cooking.

*****

Allen County commissioners addressed their concerns and the concerns of George Jones, road and bridge superintendent, about the frequency and costs of damaged or stolen road signs in the county. Jones noted that removing signs was a “very real safety hazard, one that could cost someone their life.” He also said that the cost to taxpayers was around $100 for each sign replacement. Costs include the prices of the sign, post, hardware and labor.