A visit from St. Nicholas

December 23, 2020 - 9:48 AM

The Humboldt Recreation Department heard that Humboldt Elementary School students have been very good this year, so Santa stopped by to read aloud “The Night Before Christmas.” Each student from preschool to third grade received a copy of the book and a cookie. COURTESY OF DARCIE CROISANT

