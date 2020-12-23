A visit from St. Nicholas
The Humboldt Recreation Department heard that Humboldt Elementary School students have been very good this year, so Santa stopped by to read aloud “The Night Before Christmas.” Each student from preschool to third grade received a copy of the book and a cookie. COURTESY OF DARCIE CROISANT
