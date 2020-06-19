Allison Heim becomes P.E.O. STAR scholar

Marmaton Valley High School graduate Allison Heim is the recipient of a $2,500 scholarship, courtesy of the P.E.O. STAR program. Heim, daughter of Bret and Angelea Heim of Moran, received the award from Chapter L P.E.O. of Iola members Thursday, prior to the Iola Municipal Band concert. Heim will attend Kansas State University in the fall to study kinesiology and global food systems leadership. Taking part in the scholarship presentation are, from left, Angelea Heim, P.E.O. members Mary Ann Magnuson, Sharon Whitworth, Stephanie Larson, Heim and Deb Tynon. Scholarship recipients are rated on leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and “potential for future success,” according to a P.E.O. press release.

