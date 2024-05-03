John and Lyla Morris

John and Lyla Morris of Iola will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a luncheon and open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the 110 Lounge & Event Center, Iola. Daughter Erin Morris is host. John and Lyla Morris

The couple were married May 18, 1974, at the bride’s family home in Fredonia by the probate judge and family friend Dwaine Spoon. John is the son of Leo and Gladys Morris. Lyla is the daughter of Lawrence and Ethel Gueulette.

Their children are Joshua Morris of Iola and Erin Morris of Olathe. They have a very special fur-grandbaby named Sophie, a 10-year-old miniature dachshund.

The couple lived in Lawrence while John finished college, then moved to Sedan. They moved to Iola in 1985 to raise their family. John worked as a physical therapist. Lyla was a cafeteria worker in USD 257, mainly for Jefferson Elementary School. After both retired in 2021, they began to travel more. This past summer, they went to Kentucky to see the life-sized replica of Noah’s Ark and have further plans to visit Mt. Rushmore. They are doing much needed home remodeling and just finished a new kitchen.

They are members of the Iola Seventh-day Adventist Church. John enjoys golfing, and Lyla bowled with a Wednesday night league for many years.