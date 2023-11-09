Allen Co. Rural Volunteer Fire Dept. wins grant

The Allen County Rural Volunteer Fire Department in Iola was one of 78 departments in Kansas that were awarded funding through the Kansas Firefighter Recruitment and Safety Grant (KSFRSG) Program administered by the Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM).

According to a press release from the Allen County Volunteer Fire Department, the department was awarded $3,353.25 to be used for wildland personal protective equipment (PPE) worn to protect the firefighters while they battle grass and brush fires.

This year, over $1.3 million was requested by 79 volunteer/part-time fire departments in Kansas for safety gear, washer/extractor machines and firefighter physicals. Departments received over $350,000 to be used for safety gear, $45,000 for 9 washer/extractor machines, and $4,000 for firefighter physicals. Due to the high number of requests, OSFM will be requesting the 2024 Legislature continue funding this important grant.