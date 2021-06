Dan and Regina Cochran were married 50 years ago on June 19, 1971, at First Baptist Church in Iola by the Rev. J.L. Robbins.

They made their home in Emporia, where they attended Emporia State Teachers College. Their wedding cake was made by Regina’s parents, Gladys and Bill Hinde, owners of Renee’s Bakery.

Dan and Regina owned and operated Renee’s Bakery in Iola for 41 years, retiring in 2016.