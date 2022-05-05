Elsmore Alumni plan banquet

The Elsmore Alumni Banquet will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at the Elsmore City Hall. Prior to the banquet a hospitality room will be available from 3:30 to 6:15 p.m. at the Elsmore Methodist Church. Officers this year are Judy Wilson, president, Bill Otto, vice president and Janice Rake, secretary-treasurer.

The Association will award 11 scholarships to worthy students. Those who wish to help fund the scholarships may send donations to Elsmore Scholarship Scholarship, c/o Janice Rake, 4301 Wimbledon Ter. #1A, Lawrence KS 66047. Donations of $100 or more may designate a scholarship in honor of someone. Betty Boler Hawley, Class of 1963, has also donated a hand-made Elsmore quilt to be raffled off the night of the banquet. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets may be purchased by sending payment to Janice Rake, one for $1 and six for $5. The quilt design honors the town of Elsmore, established in 1888. Elsmore High School had graduates from 1895 to 1966. The high school was then consolidated with Marmaton Valley High School.

Due to COVID, this is the first meeting of the association since 2019. There will be a memorial service honoring alumni members who have died since the last banquet. Family members of those who have passed are invited to attend. Contact Janice Rake for reservations. Cost is $15 per person, the same as it was in 2019, and includes a meal prepared by Big Creek Market and Catering owned by an Elsmore alumni, Cyndi Ludlum Ritchie.