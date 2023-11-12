Event offers help with distributing heirlooms

You can learn how to distribute non-titled heirlooms without starting a family feud on Nov. 16.

Across generations, objects have meaning and carry history. The experiences of each person and every family is different. The decision about who gets what family heirloom and why are also different.

The holidays are a great time to have a meaningful conversation around these special family heirlooms. You can learn more and receive a workbook at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Iola Public Library.