“Sky Watch,” presented by local astronomer Mike Myer, Humboldt, highlights next week’s programs at the library, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

With the moon nearly full, Jupiter and Saturn are now in great position to show off their most notable attributes, viewed through the six-inch lens of the library’s telescope and explained by Myer.

Following an audiovisual presentation in the meeting room, he will take the audience outdoors for a look through the telescope.