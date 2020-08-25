Menu Search Log in

Online addiction workshops begin

Thrive Allen County and Health Resources & Services Administration are presenting a three-part online workshop.

By

Announcements

August 25, 2020 - 9:25 AM

Is someone you love struggling with addiction?

Are you a psychological or clinical professional interested in new perspectives and strategies for treatment?

Take advantage of the following online series presented by Thrive Allen County and the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA).

