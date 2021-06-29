 | Tue, Jun 29, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Puzzle exchange at Thursday’s Farmers’ Market

The Elsmore Ruritan Club will have a puzzle exchange where puzzles may be traded or taken for a small donation.

Announcements

June 29, 2021 - 10:19 AM

Fresh produce is available at the Farmers' Market. Photo by Pixabay.com

Happy 4th of July week. Make sure you stock up on all your holiday needs at Allen County Farmers’ Market.

Today’s market is 1-4 p.m. at 700 N. State Street. You’ll find fresh-baked goods including sweet breads, jam, and jelly, pies, and seasoning mixes. The fresh produce will include beets, cabbage, cucumbers, green beans, green onions, new potatoes, yellow squash, zucchini as well eggs. You can also find jewelry, soap, and handmade wood bowls.

Southwind Extension District will be at Tuesday’s market.

Related
June 22, 2021
June 8, 2021
June 1, 2021
May 25, 2021
Most Popular