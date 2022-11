Calling all nerds, geeks and trivia fiends.

Humanity House is organizing a Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Friday at Time Out Tavern, 118 E. Jackson St. The event will raise money for the organization’s utility assistance fund.

Teams of four will compete in six categories, such as music, sports and history with fun prizes to be awarded. Teams can purchase “mulligans” if they are stumped and need an advantage.