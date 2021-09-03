 | Fri, Sep 03, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Your Community Foundation presents grants

$13,500 in grants to promote health and education were awarded to various community organizations.

By

Announcements

September 3, 2021 - 1:34 PM

Project Bookshelf, a program of the USD 257 Alumni Association, which received $3,000 to purchase new library books for Iola Elementary School, scheduled to open next fall. Courtesy photo

Your Community Foundation has awarded $13,500 in grants focused on promoting health and education efforts to various community organizations. The foundation’s president Job Springer presented the recipients with their award. 

Established in 2012, Your Community Foundation works to advance the quality of life in Allen County. Those hoping to apply for a YCF grant should visit its website, as the foundation awards grants every fall. Grant monies are made possible from earnings on a number of endowed funds from the time the Foundation was established.

The recipients are:

Related
October 20, 2020
December 19, 2018
July 16, 2018
November 4, 2013
Most Popular