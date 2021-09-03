Your Community Foundation presents grants

Your Community Foundation has awarded $13,500 in grants focused on promoting health and education efforts to various community organizations. The foundation’s president Job Springer presented the recipients with their award.

Established in 2012, Your Community Foundation works to advance the quality of life in Allen County. Those hoping to apply for a YCF grant should visit its website, as the foundation awards grants every fall. Grant monies are made possible from earnings on a number of endowed funds from the time the Foundation was established.

The recipients are: