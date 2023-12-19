The Southwind Extension District recognized PrairieLand Partners in Iola with the K-State Research and Extension Appreciation Award for support of the mission of K-State Research & Extension and the 4-H program. The company sponsored a multi-species 4-H livestock “Barn to Ring” series that provided the opportunity for participants to learn livestock management and showmanship tips from top industry leaders. PrairieLand Partners has also made purchases at the Allen, Woodson, Neosho and Bourbon county 4-H Livestock Premium Auctions.