The Prairie Dell 4-H Club met on March 6. It was “Wear Green Night.” For roll call, members shared where they would travel for Spring Break if they could go anywhere. They sang “Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star” to kick off the meeting.

Members voted to participate in Walk Kansas again this year.

A talk was given by Lainey Church, who demonstrated how to make fried Oreos in an air fryer.