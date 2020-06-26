Menu Search Log in

50th anniversary – Graf

Donna and Ray Graf were married July 11, 1970

Around Town

June 26, 2020 - 1:37 PM

Donna and Ray Graf of Iola are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 11.

They were united in marriage on July 11, 1970, at Memorial Chapel in Leavenworth.

Leavenworth is where they have spent most of their years, until recently relocating to Iola.  

