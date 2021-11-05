A look back in time – 1973

Iola Pharmacy began in 1973 when pharmacists Jim Arnott and Bret Lawrence purchased Cooksey’s Drug Store at 1 E. Madison, followed by the purchase of Eyler Drug, formerly Cook’s Drug Store, in 1975.

The Iola Pharmacy crew in 2002

In 1987, the pharmacy added to its customer base by purchasing Knorp Drug, which was located in the Iola Plaza.

Arnott became sole owner in 1988. Over the next few years pharmacists Jeff Dieker, 1991, Bill Walden, 1993, and Jim Bauer, 1994, became partners with Arnott in the growing business. In 2007, Travis Coffield bought into the practice.