A Look Back in Time — 1980

There is a nationwide shortage of nurses and Iola is not immune. Karen Gilpin, director of nursing services at Allen County Hospital, said when contacted by Jacque Conner, Register reporter, that she had just spent three hours on the phone trying to hire a nurse without success. Gilpin assures the public that nurses are covering their shifts at the hospital, but some are pulling double-duty. Nursing schools are graduating record numbers of nurses, but more fields are being opened to nurses and many nurses are staying in school to obtain advanced degrees, Gilpin said. Some nurses are going into other fields, due to better pay and better hours, she added.