A Look Back in Time — 1984

Work will start soon on an elevator and other changes to remove barriers to the handicapped at the Allen County Courthouse. The county will get $98,870 from the Kansas Small Cities Development Block Grant Program and will spend an additional $10,000 of county funds to do the work. A ramp will be built at the north entrance and restrooms and drinking fountains will be made accessible.
*****
St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Piqua will have its centennial celebration this month.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives