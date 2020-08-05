Menu Search Log in

A Look Back in Time — 1984

Thirty-six years ago
August 1984

Around Town

August 5, 2020 - 10:35 AM

Photo by kansastravel.org

Work will start soon on an elevator and other changes to remove barriers to the handicapped at the Allen County Courthouse. The county will get $98,870 from the Kansas Small Cities Development Block Grant Program and will spend an additional $10,000 of county funds to do the work. A ramp will be built at the north entrance and restrooms and drinking fountains will be made accessible.

St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Piqua will have its centennial celebration this month.

