A look back in time

Sometime soon, Iola city workers will dig a trench around the bandstand on the Allen County courthouse lawn and open the way for Iola Lions Club members to begin renovation of the bandstand. After the trench is formed a footing will be poured. Then, according to Sol Evans, who is ramrodding the Lions project, forms will be built for the walls and a second batch of concrete will be poured. The footing and walls will support a six-inch double reinforced floor for the bandstand. New columns and a new roof will follow.

Sen. Nancy Kassebaum spoke of her experiences in El Salvador at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Sen. Kassebaum headed a U.S. delegation to observe the election in El Salvador on March 28.