 | Thu, Apr 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

A look back in time – April 1952

70 years ago

Around Town

April 13, 2022 - 2:13 PM

“Handie Talkie” portable radios are available to the police and fire crews, one in each department. The devices, widely used first by the Army, permit two-way communication for a range of seven miles. A man carrying one can converse with someone using the other set, with the regular police radio or with the radio in the new fire truck.

*****

One Santa Fe special 10-car train will pass through here tonight, picking up about 150 people for a 36-hour excursion to Chicago. Tonight’s special will carry mostly students, along with chaperones. The train will have taken on passengers in Independence and Chanute, and then collect passengers in Iola, Garnett and Ottawa. 

Related
March 9, 2021
February 25, 2020
March 28, 2019
August 9, 2018
Most Popular