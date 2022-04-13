A look back in time – April 1952

“Handie Talkie” portable radios are available to the police and fire crews, one in each department. The devices, widely used first by the Army, permit two-way communication for a range of seven miles. A man carrying one can converse with someone using the other set, with the regular police radio or with the radio in the new fire truck.

One Santa Fe special 10-car train will pass through here tonight, picking up about 150 people for a 36-hour excursion to Chicago. Tonight’s special will carry mostly students, along with chaperones. The train will have taken on passengers in Independence and Chanute, and then collect passengers in Iola, Garnett and Ottawa.