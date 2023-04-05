 | Wed, Apr 05, 2023
A look back in time – April 1963

60 Years Ago

Around Town

April 5, 2023 - 2:53 PM

Janet Perkins, seventh-grade student in Iola Junior High School, was the winner of the annual Allen County Spelling Bee. Janet also won last year’s bee, said Ralph Trout, elementary education supervisor, who was in charge. There were 49 contestants. Miss Perkins will represent Allen County at the state bee in Topeka.

*****

As the result of a court order, the Kansas Senate was reapportioned for the first time this century to give urban areas representation proportional to their population. The Legislature also brought Wichita University into the state regents system.

