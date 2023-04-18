A look back in time – April 1983

One of Iola’s oldest businesses changed hands last Friday. Steve Kinzle and his wife Frances have bought Robinson’s Parts and Service, 202 N. Washington, from John Robinson. The business was started as A. H. Davis Electric Service in 1924 at 111 W. Monroe by A. H. Davis. The business was moved to its present location 57 years ago. Robinson has operated the business for the past 29 years. B. T. English, who started working for Davis in 1930, is still employed part-time at the shop.

*****

G.L. “Jerry” Wright of Iola has purchased most of the assets of the Moran and LaHarpe Co-op elevators and will have the Moran elevator operating in time to buy wheat this spring and summer, he said. Wright said that his son, Brent, will manage the Moran elevator. Wright is owner of the elevator at Bronson and has owned elevators at Iola and Elsmore in the past.