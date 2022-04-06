A look back in time — April 7, 1972

Brent Wright, son of Mr. and Mrs. G. L. Wright of rural Iola, a former standout in Iola High School sports, has been offered a contract to play professional football for the Kansas City Chiefs. Wright, who is on the Baker University track team and plays football there, will not sign his contract until the conclusion of the Heart of America Conference track season. He will attend orientation meetings with the Chiefs the next three months. He will start full-scale training with the Chiefs the middle of July.

*****

Ralph Bass, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wendell Bass of Iola, has been offered an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. Bass is currently attending the Naval Prep school in Bainbridge, Md.