A Look Back in Time – August 1970

Tom Maxwell, Allen County agricultural agent, is one of two Kansans who will be honored by the National Association of County Agricultural Agents at Corvallis, Ore. He will receive a distinguished service award at the NACAA annual meeting. Maxwell has earned two degrees from Kansas State University, including a master’s in animal science.

*****

E. Lawrence Chalmers, chancellor of the University of Kansas, told about 80 Allen County KU alumni and friends here last night that the university is looking to the future after a year marred by internal disruptions. The meeting was in a series of which the chancellor is conducting across the state to answer questions posed by the general public concerning the disruptions on the KU campus. He said non-students were responsible for the fire at the Union and violence which resulted in the death of two on the campus. He said more security personnel have been hired and “we’ve set up a vastly improved communications system between the administration and students and between the university and the public at large,” he said. “Regardless of what a handful of activists and revolutionaries would like to lead the public to believe, the University of Kansas’ basic aim is still the pursuit of quality education through quality instruction and scholarly research,” Chalmers said.