A look back in time – December 1961

A handsome sign painted in the school’s colors of black and red was erected on the Iola Junior College campus. The 4 by 6-foot sign reads: “An accredited two year college, Iola Junior College, home of the Red Devils. Founded in 1923.” It was designed by Charles Shetlar and painted by Postmaster Everett Harlan.

Floyd Smith, dean of Iola Junior College, gave Rotarians a quick review of the 34 years he has devoted to local schools. He was employed in 1927 as Iola High School coach and put in charge of the athletic program. He taught industrial arts and coached football, basketball, baseball and track. His stipend for this heavy schedule was $1,700. That was considered a good salary in those days, he said. He became acting superintendent in 1936 upon the resignation of J.A. Fleming. He became principal of the high school in 1936 and has served in that capacity for 25 years.