A look back in time – December 1966

Those who attend the opening performance of “The Diary of Anne Frank” will be the first to use the new Thomas H. Bowlus Fine Arts Center parking lot. City workmen removed the service station on the corner lot across the street from the Center this week and were busy today rolling gravel which had been spread on the lot. The lot was owned by Mr. Bowlus and was given to the public along with the Arts Center with the stipulation that it be used in conjunction with the building.

City commissioners voted yesterday to annex properties on the west side of North State Street. Involved are the REA building, the Lowell James Implement building, the American Legion building, Bud Redfern’s service station, the Pet Milk Co. building and homes owned by Blackie Spears and Walt Miller. Action was taken following presentation of a request by the American Legion to be brought into the city.