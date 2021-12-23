A look back in time – December 1981

Larry Stiles has a new $3,100 motorized wheelchair, thanks to Rep. Denice Apt of Iola, and well-wishers from Iola and all over Kansas. Stiles became partially paralyzed five years ago in a pole vaulting accident while he was a student at Iola High School. He had been unable to buy a wheelchair to replace the one he has worn out because Medicaid uses a 1971 price list to determine how much it will pay. Larry’s plight got statewide attention in several feature stories which resulted in dozens of contributions.