 | Fri, Dec 24, 2021
A look back in time – December 1981

40 Years Ago

Around Town

December 23, 2021 - 9:43 AM

Larry Stiles has a new $3,100 motorized wheelchair, thanks to Rep. Denice Apt of Iola, and well-wishers from Iola and all over Kansas. Stiles became partially paralyzed five years ago in a pole vaulting accident while he was a student at Iola High School. He had been unable to buy a wheelchair to replace the one he has worn out because Medicaid uses a 1971 price list to determine how much it will pay. Larry’s plight got statewide attention in several feature stories which resulted in dozens of contributions.

