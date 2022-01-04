A look back in time – January 1957

The Register is 90 years old today, having been continuously published, either as a weekly or daily, since Jan. 1, 1867. During those years it has outlived 11 competitors.

Miss Inez McKibben, who has been keeping Iola women in Easter bonnets for 38 years, sold her last hat yesterday, closing out her shop in the Ramsay Dry Goods Company store where she had worked for 25 years. In 1918, she came to Iola to work as a milliner for James Richardson, owner of the Richardson Department store. She worked there for seven years and at the Seneker Dry Goods Company for six years.