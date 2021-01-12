Menu Search Log in

A look back in time — January 1961

60 Years Ago

Around Town

January 12, 2021 - 10:01 AM

Almost the entire estate of Thomas H. Bowlus, estimated to be well in excess of $500,000, will be devoted to the construction and maintenance of a “Fine Arts and Cultural Center” for the Iola school system. This is the essence of the last will and testament of the Iola banker who died here Dec. 17 at the age of 87. The will directs that the Bowlus residence at 205 E. Madison be razed and the three lots upon which it now stands are to become the property of School District No. 10. After the Center is built and equipped, the residue of the estate is to be invested and the income devoted to maintaining the Center.

Jim Wilson served as Iola utilities superintendent for many years.

*****

J.A. Wilson of El Dorado has accepted appointment to the position of utilities superintendent in  Iola and plans to start work for the city on Feb. 1.

