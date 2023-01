Sovereign Robinwood Carmel, a Holstein cow owned by Ivan Strickler, Iola, recently set a new Kansas record for dairy cows, producing 24,589 pounds of milk, containing 1,043 pounds of butter fat, in 365 days. This is a new all-time production record for all breeds.

Mr. and Mrs. George Crawford have purchased the Fowler Studio on East Madison from William M. Fowler. Both Crawfords are experienced in the photographic profession.